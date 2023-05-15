Cocaine found in rubber pregnancy belly during traffic stop, 2 arrested

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (KWCH) - Deputies in Anderson County, South Carolina, arrested two people for trying to “disguise drugs in the most unusual way.” They said a woman was “carrying” a large amount of cocaine taped behind a rubber pregnancy belly.

The sheriff’s office said its Special Investigation Division and Directed Patrol Unit were out conducting proactive patrol along Interstate 85 when they pulled over Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem.

“The first red flag began when the two gave conflicting information about her ‘due date,’” said the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department in a post on Facebook. “As Mitchem realized deputies were becoming more suspicious of her conflicting story, Mitchem immediately took off running and very quickly drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach.”

Deputies collected more than 1,500 grams of cocaine from the traffic stop. Miller and Mitchem are facing trafficking cocaine charges.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

