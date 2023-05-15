Garden City man arrested for attempted murder

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City police arrested 19-year-old Fabian Rosales on Sunday for attempted murder following a domestic situation.

On May 14, officers responded to St. Catherine Hospital for a report of battery. They arrived to learn that Rosales and a woman had been involved in a physical altercation. The woman said Rosales allegedly made several threats and caused her significant injury.

Rosales was taken into custody at the hospital without incident. He was booked into the Finney County Jail on the charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated kidnapping, and criminal threat.

