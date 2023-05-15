Ja Rule to perform at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hip-hop/rap legend Ja Rule will perform at the Kansas State Fair on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Ja Rule, known for his hit singles “Always on Time,” “Livin’ It Up,” and “I’m Real,” has been a staple of the music industry for over two decades. He has multiple Billboard chart toppers and has been nominated for two American Music Awards and four Grammy Awards with respective collaborators Lil’ Mo, Vita, Ashanti and Case. He’s sold more than 14.4 million units in the USA and has sold over 30 million records worldwide.

”Ja Rule will bring an electric, high-energy performance that the crowd will not forget,” said Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz.

Opening for Ja Rule will be Disco Lines. Known for his wildly popular original songs, remixes, and riotous content, Thadeus Labuszewski aka Disco Lines, is perpetually touring, bringing his contagious laugh, larger-than-life presence, and high-energy DJ sets to the college, club, and festival circuits.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, May 19 at KansasStateFair.com. Anyone signed up for Kansas State Fair emails can get access to tickets with a presale code, Thursday, May 18. Sign up for emails at https://www.kansasstatefair.com/p/general-information1/email-updates

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com