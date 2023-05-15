Limited rain chance until later in the week

Much of the state will see another round soon
More moisture returning later this week
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances for rain have come to an end for the remainder of the evening and into the night, however, the potential will increase for much of the state later in the week.

Areas of fog will develop in western Kansas early Tuesday, while the rest of the state remains fairly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with light winds. During the afternoon, plenty of sunshine is likely for the west, but farther east, it will be more clouds than sunshine. Light north winds should be expected nearly statewide.

Warming temperatures are on the way for midweek. Highs will be near 80 ahead of a few scattered storms for western Kansas Wednesday night. Those chances will remain focused over the far west.

As a cold front arrives Thursday, rain and storms will dramatically increase for the entire area. The heaviest rain will come Thursday evening (west), and early Friday farther east. Right now, severe weather chances are very low, with the biggest threat being some heavy rainfall.

Look for some cooler, but dry weather late in the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15 Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NW 5-15. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 52.

Wed: High: 79 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 56 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 60 AM rain and thunder, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 49 Sunny.

Sun: High: 76 Low: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny,

Mon: High: 79 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

