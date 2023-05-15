Man charged in shooting that injured 6-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that injured a six-year-old girl last week.

On Friday, Nicholas Henry of Wichita was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, criminal discharge into an occupied dwelling, and criminal discharge into an occupied dwelling with bodily harm.

Wichita police said the charges stem from a drive-by shooting on May 8 that injured a 6-year-old girl in the 100 block of Mt. Carmel.

Police said the girl was struck with shrapnel in her right arm while inside a residence. She was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

