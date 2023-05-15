Missouri woman arrested for DUI, speeding 110 mph on Kansas interstate

RUSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested a Missouri woman on Sunday after she was found to be intoxicated while speeding excessively.

The KHP said that just after 10 a.m. on May 14, troopers clocked a vehicle at 110 mph on Interstate 70 in Russell County. The speed limit for this stretch of roadway is 75 mph.

KHP said the driver, identified as Carie M. Ketterer-Schaefer, 41, of Wentzville, Mo., was pulled over around mile marker 192.

During the traffic stop, officials said Ketterer-Schaefer was found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was arrested and booked into the Russell County Jail on a DUI where she remained as of 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.