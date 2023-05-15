More options, less time: City of Wichita considers change to fireworks ordinance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposal in the City of Wichita’s fireworks rules could change what’s sold and used inside city limits.

The current ordinance doesn’t allow the sale or use of aerial fireworks in city limits, meaning any firework that shoots flames or spars above six fee is illegal in Wichita. The amendment to the city’s ordinance would allow people to ignite aerial fireworks in the city, starting on July 1 and continuing through July 4. The change would allow for the sale of aerial fireworks next year in Wichita. Essentially, what’s allowed in the county will be allowed in Wichita.

Fireworks discussions can often be controversial with views on the loud, colorful celebrations boiled down to two camps: Those who love them and those who hate them. For Wichita resident Ronald Kinkor, the problem isn’t so much with fireworks but rather with those who are discourteous and don’t comply with the law. When the July 4 celebrations when beyond reason and responsibility, Kinkor was a driver for change.

“It’s unruly. We have fireworks going off at 1:00, 2:00, 3:00 (a.m.). That’s not celebration freedom, that’s celebrating blowing stuff up,” Kinkor said.

A resident of Wichita for more than 30 years, he stepped forward in 2017, going to the city council to develop an ordinance that would help to solve his problem.

“There was an issue with out-of-control fireworks, so my family got together with our city council member and drew up the ordinance that is now in effect,” Kinkor said.

Fast forward six years, the Wichita City Council at is meeting Tuesday morning, will be voting on an amendment to change the ordinance.

“Like a slap in the face. ‘All that work you did, well, go ahead and toss it out the window,’” Kinkor said.

The proposal would mirror most of the state law. Instead of nine days to shoot fireworks, people in Wichita would only be allowed to shoot off aerial fireworks for four days, the first four days of July.

“It’s going to take the stress and fear off of people wanting to shoot off fireworks and potentially doing it illegally. Now, they can legally do it and I think they’ll have more fun because they won’t have to worry about their neighbors turning them in or getting a fee,” said WAZUP Fireworks owner Michael Wawrzewski.

The Wichita Police Department and Wichita Fire Department said they’ll have enhanced enforcement from July 1-4 to crack down on fireworks violations

In mirroring the state’s fireworks law, Roman candles, bottle rockets and sky lanterns would remain illegal if the Wichita City Council changes the city’s ordinance.

