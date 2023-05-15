Newton farmer says Sunday’s rain is too late for the wheat crop

The rain across portions of Kansas on Sunday served as aid for farmers.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain across portions of Kansas on Sunday served as aid for farmers. Steve McCloud, a farmer in Harvey County, said the rain could benefit the wheat crop in some ways.

“Don’t want to say too little too late,” said McCloud. “It will help the heads fill, it will make the test weight of the grain better.”

The rain came down hard across the state. McCloud said it’s a welcoming sight for the fall crops.

“The corn, the grain, the soybeans that have been planted are just now growing. This will give them a tremendous boost,” said McCloud.

Here is McCloud’s outlook on the wheat crop.

“I think the wheat is pretty much what it’s going to be,” said McCloud. “As far as drastically increasing yield, I’m afraid that ship has sailed.”

With harvest just weeks away, McCloud is just hoping for some returns.

“We’re just hoping that we can harvest something, it’s going to be very very short and it’s not very tall,” said McCloud. “It’s going to be a very challenging harvest and that always makes it worse when you’re not harvesting very many bushels.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
This year's emergence of the army cutworm moths is taken people by surprise by the sheer number...
Large emergence of army cutworm moths swarm Kansas homes
Chase County HS senior Chase Budke overcame a traumatic injury to get back on the field.
Chase County teen keeps sports dreams alive despite life-altering injuries
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a 19-year-old man was seriously injured after a crash...
Sublette teen seriously injured after crash with semi
The Emporia Police department released a statement to their Facebook page Saturday saying the...
Emporia police investigating report of “inappropriate touching” by adult at school dance

Latest News

High school seniors across Kansas graduate Saturday and among them is Nickerson basketball star...
Nickerson star Ava Jones graduates, looks forward to future at Iowa
Cloudy; showers and rumbles today
Mother Nature working her magic on Mother’s Day
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
The Emporia Police department released a statement to their Facebook page Saturday saying the...
Emporia police investigating report of “inappropriate touching” by adult at school dance