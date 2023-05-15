Newton farmer says Sunday’s rain is too late for the wheat crop

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain across portions of Kansas on Sunday served as aid for farmers. Steve McCloud, a farmer in Harvey County, said the rain could benefit the wheat crop in some ways.

“Don’t want to say too little too late,” said McCloud. “It will help the heads fill, it will make the test weight of the grain better.”

The rain came down hard across the state. McCloud said it’s a welcoming sight for the fall crops.

“The corn, the grain, the soybeans that have been planted are just now growing. This will give them a tremendous boost,” said McCloud.

Here is McCloud’s outlook on the wheat crop.

“I think the wheat is pretty much what it’s going to be,” said McCloud. “As far as drastically increasing yield, I’m afraid that ship has sailed.”

With harvest just weeks away, McCloud is just hoping for some returns.

“We’re just hoping that we can harvest something, it’s going to be very very short and it’s not very tall,” said McCloud. “It’s going to be a very challenging harvest and that always makes it worse when you’re not harvesting very many bushels.”

