Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday, May 15 marked the grand opening of WINDS Hotel in Park City, the latest development from the Wyandotte Nation which owns CrossWinds Casino near 77th Street North and Interstate 135.

The nation’s chief said not only will the hotel give casino patrons a place to stay, the hotel also sits across the street from Hartman Arena and near other local venues.

“Park City has a lot of events. There’s a lot of things taking place here, and with the arena and other things that’s going on, so I think the community will benefit from the property as well,” Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend said.

The 70-room hotel is a renovation of the property that was originally built for Wild West World in 2007. That property sits on land the Wyandotte own. The tribe purchased the former Sleep Inn and Motel 6 in September 2021.

“The property has been completely refreshed and renovated to provide an exemplary guest experience while visiting the area”, Chief Friend said.

The hotel offers a 24-hour shuttle to CrossWinds Casino.

Friend said the tribe is looking for other developments down the line.

