Pratt homeowner says city won’t claim responsibility for flood damage

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - Pratt is just one Kansas town that’s been in need of rain. But so much fell last Tuesday that it flooded Patricia Crane’s home.

Crane said the water ran down the street in front of her house. She said the storm drains couldn’t contain the flow of the water because it came down so fast.

Stormwater came through the back of Crane’s home into the storage area. It measured about 11 inches high in her living room and basement.

Crane’s HVAC system, washer and dryer, and carpet will need to be repaired or replaced due to the extensive damage which she said is expected to cost tens of thousands of dollars. She said her house isn’t in a flood zone. So, she didn’t think she needed flood insurance.

“When I looked around and I thought about walking away. I just said I just can’t. I can’t. I have got to fight even with my health condition, I have to fight,” Crane said.

She accuses the city of not maintaining its drainage systems. She reached out to the city to aid in the repairs to her home, but she said the city claims no responsibility for the flood damage.

12 News reached out to the City of Pratt. No further comment was provided due to possible litigation.

