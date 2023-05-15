Some Kansas families celebrate Mother’s Day at the Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KWCH) - To celebrate Mother’s Day, many families in Kansas attended the “Wine, Women, and Songs” event in Belle Plaine, Kansas.

Hosted by Bartlett Arboretum, the event honor mothers with live music and drinks from Grace Hill Winery. It was also a chance for families to enjoy the scenery.

“It’s the most beautiful spot in southeastern Kansas. Anyone who gets the chance to come out here for a concert should really try. It just feels so special to be with people out here in this really relaxed environment. It’s so beautiful,” said Susan Tull, an attendee of “Wine, Women, and Songs”.

It’s a tradition for Bartlett Arboretum to celebrate Mother’s Day. The venue handed out 50,000 tulips for the guests and honored mothers on their big day.

“It’s a wonderful day. We loved to from the boys that are in Oregon and our grandsons as well. It’s also wonderful to spend the afternoon with the one who made me a mother,” said Susan.

“I’m so blessed. She couldn’t have been a better mother to our boys,” said Barney Tull, the husband of Susan.

