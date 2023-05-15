19 businesses in downtown Kingman vandalized, man arrested

Cleo's Flower Shop, shown here with a board covering up an area of broken glass to its front...
Cleo's Flower Shop, shown here with a board covering up an area of broken glass to its front window, was among 19 downtown Kingman businesses vandalized early Saturday morning, May 13.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KINGMAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Nineteen businesses in downtown Kingman are repairing and cleaning up damages after string of early-Saturday-morning vandalisms. Some businesses suffered damages to their windows and merchandise.

The vandalism happened a little before 4 a.m. Saturday. Kingman police made one arrest: a 37-year-old man named Carl Sowers.

Among the impacted businesses was Dixon’s Hardware which took damage to its front window. Owner Lance Dixon said vandalism is unusual for downtown Kingman.

“…We very seldom have a shoplifter, so it’s unusual to have something like this, and certainly on this scale,” Dixon said.

Dixon said he doesn’t have a cost estimate on the damage to his business, but he thinks repairing the window likely will cost about $2,000.

Another downtown Kingman business, Cleo’s Flower Shop, shared photos on its Facebook page, showing a broken front glass window and damage to merchandise.

