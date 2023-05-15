Wet start to work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a wet start to the work week, and rain with some rumbles of thunder is likely through midday before we slowly dry-out this afternoon. While nothing severe is expected today, like Sunday the rain will be heavy at times, and some spots will see up to an inch of rainfall.

The next couple of days will be accompanied by calm and warmer conditions as temperatures climb into the lower 70s on Tuesday, and lower 80s on Wednesday.

Our next weather maker will arrive on Wednesday night into Thursday. A cold front moving across Kansas will interact with low level moisture, from the Gulf of Mexico, to produce scattered showers and storms. While some of the storms may be strong, widespread severe weather is not expected.

Looking ahead… on the other side of the Thursday thunderstorms will be cooler, but pleasant air mass lasting into the weekend. Expect nights in the 50s, highs in the 70s, lots of sun, and low humidity.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain and thunder through midday, otherwise cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. High: 67.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: E N 5-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with some afternoon clearing. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 72.

Wed: Low: 52. High: 80. Mainly sunny.

Thu: Low: 56. High: 81. Partly cloudy; storms likely into the evening.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 72. Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 49. High: 75. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 78. Mostly sunny.

