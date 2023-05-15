What the Tech? Grad tech gifts

There's no easier gift than for graduation. It's cash. But before you drop a couple 20s in an...
There's no easier gift than for graduation. It's cash. But before you drop a couple 20s in an envelope, check out these tech gadgets for high school or college graduates.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Graduation invitations have been sent and you probably have received at least one. Gifts for grads are perhaps the easiest to get. Cash is a welcomed gift for high school and college graduates. The cash they’ll probably spend on expenses. If you’d like to give them something to remember you by, I’ve rounded up a few tech gadgets that’ll leave an impression they’ll also love.

Nanoleaf light panels are popular on TikTok and with gamers. The lightweight panels’ affix to the walls in a pattern they choose and illuminate the area with a wide range of colors. Everything can be controlled through an app to select colors and themes.

Nanoleaf has panels in octagon shape as well as a 9-piece kit called “Lines”. These are easy to attach to walls and gamers love decorating their computer space with them.

The panels and lines are statement pieces that can sync to music or video game sound effects.

Speaking of music a portable Bluetooth speaker is a can’t-miss gift. If they love music, they’ll love a nice-sounding speaker they can take to the beach, pool, or tailgate party. Soundcore’s Rave Mini adds its own dancing lights around tweeters and woofers. It’s the best-sounding large speaker I’ve tried yet. It’s waterproof and the battery lasts up to 18 hours.

Earbuds are fine, but headphones are more comfortable. The Bose Quiet Comfort 45 headphones wirelessly play music over Bluetooth. They have top-of-the-line noise canceling to eliminate sounds from crowded coffee shops, airplanes, and dorm rooms. They have great sound for all types of music.

And if their first job out of school is remote, they’ll need an accessory for their laptop. Most newer laptops don’t have enough connections. The Anker USB C hub can connect multiple USB drives, SD cards, and HDMI for a second monitor or gaming system.

It’s small enough to tuck in their backpack. Trust me, if they use a laptop for anything, these hubs are a game changer.

