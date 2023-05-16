High confidence: Best rain chance Thursday night

Heavier rainfall is likely, but severe weather is not
Best chances will arrive Thursday
Best chances will arrive Thursday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Although a few evening storms remain possible in western Kansas tonight and again Wednesday, the next best chance for moisture should come Thursday with a cold front on the way. Some heavy rainfall is expected, but severe weather chances continue to remain low for the entire area.

Expect temperatures to be warming up a bit for midweek. Wednesday should have a decent amount of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind speeds will remain under 20 mph. Any scattered storms for western Kansas should remain west of a line from Hill City to Dodge City.

Thursday will have good chances for rain forming in western Kansas by late afternoon and early evening. It will take awhile, but later in the night, the chances will begin pushing farther east. Much of central and southern Kansas will have ongoing rain Friday morning. Temperatures will cool down a bit late in the week. Highs will go from near 80 on Thursday back to low 70s Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear; light fog possible. Wind: Light. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Light AM fog, then mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 56.

Thu: High: 80 Increasing clouds; overnight storms likely.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 60 AM rain/thunder, then partly cloudy late in the day. Breezy.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 49 Sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 57 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
John Cusack to host ‘Sixteen Candles’ screening in Wichita
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino
A Newton farmer welcomes the recent rainfall.
Newton farmer says Sunday’s rain is too late for the wheat crop

Latest News

Storm Outlook
More rain and storms are on the way this week
More moisture returning later this week
Limited rain chance until later in the week
storm outlook
Wet start to work week
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Rain chance continues tonight into Monday