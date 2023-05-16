High confidence: Best rain chance Thursday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Although a few evening storms remain possible in western Kansas tonight and again Wednesday, the next best chance for moisture should come Thursday with a cold front on the way. Some heavy rainfall is expected, but severe weather chances continue to remain low for the entire area.

Expect temperatures to be warming up a bit for midweek. Wednesday should have a decent amount of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind speeds will remain under 20 mph. Any scattered storms for western Kansas should remain west of a line from Hill City to Dodge City.

Thursday will have good chances for rain forming in western Kansas by late afternoon and early evening. It will take awhile, but later in the night, the chances will begin pushing farther east. Much of central and southern Kansas will have ongoing rain Friday morning. Temperatures will cool down a bit late in the week. Highs will go from near 80 on Thursday back to low 70s Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear; light fog possible. Wind: Light. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Light AM fog, then mostly sunny. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 56.

Thu: High: 80 Increasing clouds; overnight storms likely.

Fri: High: 72 Low: 60 AM rain/thunder, then partly cloudy late in the day. Breezy.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 49 Sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 57 Partly cloudy.

