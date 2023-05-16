Experienced WPD officer quickly identifies, locates and arrests a robber in a tale of swift justice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On May 14th, 9:45 pm, an unknown male walked into a Walgreen’s store on W. 13th St., handed the clerk a bag and demanded money be put into the bag, threatening that only cooperation will prevent anyone from being hurt. The robber left the store with over $800 in cash.

When the WPD arrived on the scene, they watched the robbery on the store’s surveillance video; one of the officers recognized the robber. A Patrol North officer identified the robber in the video as Michael Heath; the officer said he was familiar with Heath from his patrol and diligence in getting to know the people in his community.

Just one day later, May 15th, that same Patrol North officer was driving his beat, patrolling the block of 700 N. Broadway when she spotted Heath simply walking down the sidewalk. Knowing that a felony pick up was issued for Heath, the officer immediately arrested him and took him into custody.

Heath was booked on aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com