Experienced WPD officer quickly identifies, locates and arrests a robber in a tale of swift justice

Robber arrested the next day
Robber arrested the next day(Copyright 2023)
By Kimberly Ketron
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On May 14th, 9:45 pm, an unknown male walked into a Walgreen’s store on W. 13th St., handed the clerk a bag and demanded money be put into the bag, threatening that only cooperation will prevent anyone from being hurt. The robber left the store with over $800 in cash.

When the WPD arrived on the scene, they watched the robbery on the store’s surveillance video; one of the officers recognized the robber. A Patrol North officer identified the robber in the video as Michael Heath; the officer said he was familiar with Heath from his patrol and diligence in getting to know the people in his community.

Just one day later, May 15th, that same Patrol North officer was driving his beat, patrolling the block of 700 N. Broadway when she spotted Heath simply walking down the sidewalk. Knowing that a felony pick up was issued for Heath, the officer immediately arrested him and took him into custody.

Heath was booked on aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
John Cusack to host ‘Sixteen Candles’ screening in Wichita
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A Newton farmer welcomes the recent rainfall.
Newton farmer says Sunday’s rain is too late for the wheat crop
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino

Latest News

Officers who died in the line of duty were honored in McPherson
Officers who died in the line of duty honored
Skyline view of Wichita, Kansas
Wichita ranked among Top 5 summer destinations
Fireworks
Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance
The Humane Society's Maggie.
Kansas Humane Society takes in, grooms 5 neglected dogs