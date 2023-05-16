Guns, marijuana seized following search warrant at Emporia grow operation

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant at an Emporia home officials believed to be involved in a marijuana grow operation led officials to seize pounds of marijuana, plants and guns.

On Monday morning, May 15, the Emporia Police Department says it seized marijuana and a handful of firearms as a search warrant was executed on a marijuana grow operation. A small amount of methamphetamine was also found.

Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes said officials executed the warrant at a home in northeast Emporia.

EPD indicated that four pounds of marijuana were seized, 10 plants, four firearms, four truckloads of what has been described as “grow equipment” and a small amount of methamphetamine.

As a result, EPD said Scott Lockyear, 64, and William Lockyear, 32, were both arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of marijuana, cultivation of marijuana and no drug tax stamp.

Formal charges remain pending in the Lyon Co. District Attorney’s Office.

