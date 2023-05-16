Hutchinson school board votes to combine elementary schools

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Next school year, the Hutchinson school district will be down one of its elementary schools. Monday night’s decision by the USD 308 Board of Education to close Lincoln Elementary and combine it with McCandless Elementary is the result of an ongoing teacher shortage and a drop in enrollment at Lincoln Elementary.

During Monday night’s special meeting, the public had a chance to weigh in. Many voiced opposition to the planned school merger, wanting to keep Lincoln Elementary School open. For Lincoln parents like Courtney Postier, the board’s 4-1 decision is weighing heavily.

“It’s the thought of, ‘do we send our kids or do we now homeschool?’” she said. “It’s a huge change when you’re going from 240 kids to over 400.”

On a statewide level, 12 News reached out to the Kansas State Department of Education regarding teacher shortages. The department reported that as of last fall, there were about 1,600 open teaching positions in Kansas. That’s about 400 more than in the fall of 2021. When the spring report comes out in July, the state doesn’t anticipate much of a change.

A news release from the district said, “The proposed solution would also reverse the Graber (Elementary School) boundary back to the 2022-2023 boundary.”

“We are building towards excellence, and we know this is not an easy decision, but I think we have worked hard to look at all of the options and choose the best recommendation,” said USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson.

The Hutchinson school board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. next Monday, May 22 at the USD 308 Administrative Center, 1520 N. Plum.

