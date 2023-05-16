Hutchinson school board votes to combine elementary schools

Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Elementary School(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Next school year, the Hutchinson school district will be down one of its elementary schools. Monday night’s decision by the USD 308 Board of Education to close Lincoln Elementary and combine it with McCandless Elementary is the result of an ongoing teacher shortage and a drop in enrollment at Lincoln Elementary.

During Monday night’s special meeting, the public had a chance to weigh in. Many voiced opposition to the planned school merger, wanting to keep Lincoln Elementary School open. For Lincoln parents like Courtney Postier, the board’s 4-1 decision is weighing heavily.

“It’s the thought of, ‘do we send our kids or do we now homeschool?’” she said. “It’s a huge change when you’re going from 240 kids to over 400.”

On a statewide level, 12 News reached out to the Kansas State Department of Education regarding teacher shortages. The department reported that as of last fall, there were about 1,600 open teaching positions in Kansas. That’s about 400 more than in the fall of 2021. When the spring report comes out in July, the state doesn’t anticipate much of a change.

A news release from the district said, “The proposed solution would also reverse the Graber (Elementary School) boundary back to the 2022-2023 boundary.”

“We are building towards excellence, and we know this is not an easy decision, but I think we have worked hard to look at all of the options and choose the best recommendation,” said USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson.

The Hutchinson school board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. next Monday, May 22 at the USD 308 Administrative Center, 1520 N. Plum.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
This year's emergence of the army cutworm moths is taken people by surprise by the sheer number...
Large emergence of army cutworm moths swarm Kansas homes
High school seniors across Kansas graduate Saturday and among them is Nickerson basketball star...
Nickerson star Ava Jones graduates, looks forward to future at Iowa
John Cusack to host ‘Sixteen Candles’ screening in Wichita
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Latest News

Lyons, Kansas
Lyons receives grant to build 'world's largest salt shaker'
Aerial view of Lyons, Kansas
Worth its salt?: Lyons receives $14K to build unique attraction
WINDS Hotel
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino
City of Lyons
City of Lyons receives $14k for unique attraction