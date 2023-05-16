Kansas Humane Society takes in, grooms 5 neglected dogs

The Humane Society's Maggie.
The Humane Society's Maggie.(Kansas Humane Society)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society took in five dogs from a hoarding situation this week, noting they were “in desperate need of grooming.’

Staff from KHS convened to give Maggie, Chester, Jack Jack, Becky and Pumpkin baths as the pups wait for foster homes “to help bring them out of their shells.”

The Humane Society said it’s in need of fosters for adult dogs so it can expand the shelter walls in the midst of a capacity crisis.

If you’re interesting in fostering a dog or any other animal, click here.

