Lego reveals 3,981-piece Batman Batcave shadow box set

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Holy Legos, Batman!

A Batcave - Shadow Box Lego set will hit the shelves on June 8.

The Lego Company said it will allow users to reconstruct the superhero’s headquarters, with the design taken from the 1992 film “Batman Returns.”

The Lego set contains 3,981 pieces and is made for adults.

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.(Lego)

It has moveable parts, a Batmobile, and seven mini-figures of characters like the Penguin and Catwoman.

The company said it will cost about $400.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
John Cusack to host ‘Sixteen Candles’ screening in Wichita
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A Newton farmer welcomes the recent rainfall.
Newton farmer says Sunday’s rain is too late for the wheat crop
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino

Latest News

Robber arrested the next day
Experienced WPD officer quickly identifies, locates and arrests a robber in a tale of swift justice
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
Fresno police said both the mom and son were given citations for reckless driving and had their...
Mom, son caught street racing at 80 mph on Mother’s Day, police say
President Joe Biden departs after having lunch with family at Vietnam Cafe in Philadelphia,...
Biden re-evaluating trip abroad adding urgency ahead to debt ceiling meeting at White House
Officers who died in the line of duty were honored in McPherson
Officers who died in the line of duty honored