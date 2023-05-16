More rain and storms are on the way this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the rain is long gone, but the clouds remain in south central Kansas. Peaks of sunshine this afternoon will take temperatures into the lower 70s, but that is a few degrees below normal for middle May.

Mainly sunny skies on Wednesday will mean even warmer temperatures as highs top-out in the lower 80s. Storms are possible late tomorrow into the night for far western Kansas, but most of the state will remain dry until Thursday.

A cold front moving across Kansas will interact with low level moisture, from the Gulf of Mexico, to produce scattered showers and storms Thursday afternoon and night. While some of the storms may be strong, widespread severe weather is not expected.

In the wake of Thursday thunderstorms will be a cooler, but pleasant air mass arriving on Friday and lasting into the weekend. Expect nights in the 50s, highs in the 70s, lots of sun, and low humidity.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy with some afternoon clearing. Wind: NW/N 5-15. High: 72.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: Light. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: N/E. High: 80.

Thu: Low: 56. High: 81. Partly cloudy; storms likely into the evening.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 72. Morning showers/storms, then partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 49. High: 74. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 56. High: 79. Mostly sunny.

