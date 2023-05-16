Neighbors speak up in opposition to proposed truck stop in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents of a north Wichita neighborhood expressed frustration at Tuesday’s Wichita City Council meeting concerning plans for a gas station and truck stop. Neighbors are pushing back on a planned Love’s gas station and truck stop near Interstate 135 and 21st Street, the site of the former Coastal Derby Refinery.

As the land is currently zoned, Love’s Travel Shops & Country Stores, Inc. could build there. The zoning change the Wichita City Council approved Tuesday morning was specific to signage, overnight RV parking and EV charging. Council members said the vote didn’t formally approve the project, but people who live across the interstate are concerned about what a large truck stop could mean for their neighborhood, the Northeast Millair Neighborhood.

“Who wants a truck stop on their back door?” Northeast Millair Neighborhood Association Neighborhood President Aujanae Bennett.

Among the specific concerns is the traffic the presence of Love’s Travel Stop is the traffic this could create in the area.

“Three elementary (schools) within a mile or two miles of this location, many of those folks walk to and from school,” Northeast Millair Neighborhood resident Syeeda Echols said.

Other issues addressed include the potential impact the travel center could have on other local businesses, as well as concerns with crime and human trafficking, and environmental factors with exhaust and the land proposed for the truck stop being the site of a former petroleum refinery.

At Tuesdays’ city council meeting, members added language meant to address some of the concerns. This includes police working with Love’s on a proactive approach to address trafficking and broader notification on contamination.

“Not only KDHE, which sometimes will post that notification online, but also let them knw so they know there’s some potential exposure coming,” Wichita City Councilmember Brandon Johnson said.

But as the project looks to move forward, neighbors say they feel they’re not being heard.

“I’m really tired of the city treating us as if we don’t matter,” Bennett said.

Another part of the frustration for residents in the Northeast Millair Neighborhood is that they learned about the project in the last couple of weeks even though the plans for the travel center have been in the works for months. Notices were sent to homes within 750 feet of the project but this only includes a few houses.

Johnson said this is a problem and the notice area should expand so neighborhoods can be aware of what’s planned nearby. In a statement from Love’s Tuesday afternoon, the company said it has procedures in place to address concerns raised about environment and safety.

Full statement from company:

“We are pleased with the result of today’s council meeting. Love’s is continuing to do its due diligence on a location in Wichita, and today’s outcome is a positive step in that process.”

As to your questions about resident concerns, Love’s always takes community input into consideration during the development of a location.

Environmentally, Travel Stops are a part of a highly regulated industry, and Love’s complies with all federal, state and local environmental requirements.

Love’s and its employees are committed to the safety of customers, team members and the communities we serve. Locations are well lit and have full security camera coverage. Team members also regularly walk through locations, inside and outside, to check for safety issues.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com