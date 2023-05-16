Officers who died in the line of duty honored

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the McPherson Police Department paid tribute to their fallen officers during solemn Peace Officer Memorial Ceremonies held at two locations: the McPherson Cemetery and the McPherson Community Building. The ceremonies aimed to honor Police Department Night Chief Charles M. Bruce and Night Chief Martin H. Grant who lost their lives while their community.

At the cemetery, a heartfelt ceremony took place to commemorate the fallen officers both of whom made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their unwavering dedication and sacrifice were recognized and honored by their fellow officers and community members.

Simultaneously, the McPherson Community Building hosted another ceremony to honor and remember all officers nationwide who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty. This inclusive gathering paid tribute to not only the McPherson Night Chiefs but also officers serving throughout Kansas and the entire country. It served as a poignant reminder of the risks officers face daily to protect and serve their communities.

The distinguished guest speaker for the Community Building ceremony was Toyia Bulla, representing the Kansas Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). Ms. Bulla shared her personal journey of healing and resilience following the loss of her father, Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ferdinand Frederick Pribbenow, known affectionately as “Bud.” Trooper Pribbenow tragically lost his life in the line of duty back in 1981. Ms. Bulla’s inspiring speech shed light on the incident, her path to healing, and the invaluable support she received from C.O.P.S.

Toyia Bulla holds a special place within the Kansas Chapter of C.O.P.S., as she is one of its founding members. The chapter was established in 2001 to provide support and assistance to families of fallen officers in their time of need. Ms. Bulla’s presence at the ceremony symbolized the resilience and strength of survivors, while also highlighting the crucial role played by organizations like C.O.P.S. in providing support to grieving families.

The heartfelt ceremonies were attended by numerous individuals, including members of the community, law enforcement personnel, and loved ones of fallen officers. Their presence served as a powerful testament to the enduring memory and legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The McPherson Police Department extended their gratitude to Toyia Bulla for her poignant speech and to all those who participated in either or both ceremonies. Together they honored the fallen officers, celebrated their lives, and expressed solidarity with the grieving families left behind.

