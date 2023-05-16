Organization working to combat food insecurity in community given $1,200 Helping Hand

ICT Food Rescue is recognized for efforts to help its community combat food insecurity
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita organization opened a new kitchen to help the community with food insecurity. Wichita nonprofit ICT Food Rescue opened an upcycle kitchen in Towne West Square to distribute food surplus to agencies helping to address issues with food insecurity.

ICT Food Rescue began in 2016.

“We take food that’s surplus in the community and then we donate that to organizations that feed the food insecure here in Wichita,” ICT Food Rescue Community Outreach Director Tonya Ross explained.

ICT Food Rescue is onto its next step toward serving a bigger community with new kitchen space. In recognition of the group’s efforts and to assist ICT Food Rescue with its work in the upcycle kitchen, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers lend a $1,200 Helping Hand.

