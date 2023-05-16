Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office represented in nation’s capital as fallen deputy honored

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representatives from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Washington, D.C. as a fallen deputy was among those honored on National Peace Officers Memorial Day. The name of Sidnee Carter was etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. With that, her name was among those read aloud during a ceremony honoring fallen law enforcement officers.

Deputy Carter was 22 years old when she died from her injuries in a crash last October while responding to a disturbance call. She was with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for about a year and a half, first working in the jail before moving to the law enforcement division earlier this year. In July, 2022, she graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy. Friends, family and fellow deputies remember her for her friendship and selflessness.

Monday, a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office corporal who serves at the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility was among the local law enforcement representation in Washington to see Carter honored and to support her family. The corporal said Carter was the first female with the sheriff’s office to die in the line of duty.

The corporal said it was an emotional moment to hear Carter’s name among 443 called during Monday’s ceremony.

“It still seems unreal, still seeing that she was part of us,” he said.

Beyond the local connection, the corporal expressed why it’s important to never forget the 443 fallen officers honored in the ceremony.

“It’s [important] to remember them because they all clocked in to do a job, to protect and serve. And 443 of them last year didn’t get to come home to their families,” he said. “…They gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

The corporal described Carter as “a bundle of joy.”

“She was always happy,” he said. “There was never a day that she wasn’t happy. And if there was, she always did an amazing job at covering it up.”

