Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.

The company is recalling certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can touch off a fire.

The company says it hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get notification letters starting June 30. Stellantis says the problem was caught in a routine review of customer data.

It’s not clear how many of the small SUVs have caught fire. Stellantis says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims and 21 field reports due to the issue. The company says it’s not aware of any injuries.

The power liftgates may stop working before the SUVs catch fire.

Stellantis recalled many of the same vehicles in 2015 to fix a similar problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
John Cusack to host ‘Sixteen Candles’ screening in Wichita
A Newton farmer welcomes the recent rainfall.
Newton farmer says Sunday’s rain is too late for the wheat crop
Wichita police arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Henry in connection with a drive-by shooting that...
Man charged in shooting that injured 6-year-old girl
Ja Rule is an American rapper singer and actor from Queens New York. Birthday 2/29 1976, Photo...
Ja Rule to perform at Kansas State Fair

Latest News

Angela Munoz, leaves a message on a cross with the name, Cindy Cho, as her husband Rick, looks...
Groups demand officials share information on Texas mall gunman’s motives
FILE - Though sales are up overall, department stores, electronic stores and home furnishings...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April from March
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
Jake Dunne weather forecast May 16, 2023
Jake Dunne weather forecast May 16, 2023