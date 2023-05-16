Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved a change in the city’s fireworks ordinance.

The amendment mirrors most of the Kansas state law, allowing people to ignite aerial fireworks in the city, from July 1-4. Safe and Sane fireworks will still be allowed from June 27–July 4. The hours to discharge fireworks remain between 10:00 a.m. – midnight.

The Wichita Fire Department initiated the ordinance change citing a downward trend in the number of fireworks-related fires and injuries. The fire department said the sale of fireworks in surrounding communities continues to lead to large numbers of fireworks violations within the city and “poses significant difficulties for law enforcement and fire personnel to enforce the current fireworks ordinances.”

The Wichita Police Department and Wichita Fire Department will have enhanced enforcement from July 1-4 to crack down on fireworks violations.

Bottle rockets and sky lanterns will remain illegal within city limits.

