Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance

Fireworks
Fireworks(WEAU)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved a change in the city’s fireworks ordinance.

The amendment mirrors most of the Kansas state law, allowing people to ignite aerial fireworks in the city, from July 1-4. Safe and Sane fireworks will still be allowed from June 27–July 4. The hours to discharge fireworks remain between 10:00 a.m. – midnight.

The Wichita Fire Department initiated the ordinance change citing a downward trend in the number of fireworks-related fires and injuries. The fire department said the sale of fireworks in surrounding communities continues to lead to large numbers of fireworks violations within the city and “poses significant difficulties for law enforcement and fire personnel to enforce the current fireworks ordinances.”

The Wichita Police Department and Wichita Fire Department will have enhanced enforcement from July 1-4 to crack down on fireworks violations.

Bottle rockets and sky lanterns will remain illegal within city limits.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
John Cusack to host ‘Sixteen Candles’ screening in Wichita
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
A Newton farmer welcomes the recent rainfall.
Newton farmer says Sunday’s rain is too late for the wheat crop
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino

Latest News

The Humane Society's Maggie.
Kansas Humane Society takes in, grooms 5 neglected dogs
Jake Dunne weather forecast May 16, 2023
Jake Dunne weather forecast May 16, 2023
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Jackson Mahomes scheduled to appear in court Tuesday
ICT Food Rescue helping hand
ICT Food Rescue receives $1,200 Helping Hand