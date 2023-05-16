Wichita ranked among Top 5 summer destinations

Skyline view of Wichita, Kansas
Skyline view of Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With rising airfare and gas prices hovering above $3, you want to focus on a staycation versus a vacation, according to a recent report by WalletHub. The financial website has named Wichita and the surrounding area as one of the best places to visit this summer.

That’s right.

WalletHub compiled a list of locations where you can get the most bang for the buck. The ranking included some of the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also the easiest to reach. In total, 100 of the largest metro areas across 41 key indicators were analyzed. The report focused primarily on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability. However, the number of attractions and variety of activities in each destination were also factored into the data.

So, how did Wichita fair? We came in No. 4. Below you can find out how other cities measured up to the Air Capitol of the World.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub found that Wichita

