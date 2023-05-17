Car runs into apartment building in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after a car ran into an apartment building in east Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the accident happened in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn.

Police have not confirmed to 12 News why the driver hit the building. No injuries were reported.

Wichita police and firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after a vehicle drove into one of the units. (KWCH)

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com