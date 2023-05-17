Car runs into apartment building in east Wichita

Wichita police and firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after...
Wichita police and firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after a vehicle drove into one of the units.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after a car ran into an apartment building in east Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said the accident happened in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn.

Police have not confirmed to 12 News why the driver hit the building. No injuries were reported.

Wichita police and firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after...
Wichita police and firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after a vehicle drove into one of the units.(KWCH)

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Fireworks
Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino
The Humane Society's Maggie.
Kansas Humane Society takes in, grooms 5 neglected dogs

Latest News

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the Wichita Transit Center early Wednesday morning...
Lithium-ion battery involved in City of Wichita electric bus fire
Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Wichita police investigate early morning shooting
Wichita Firefighters were called to the Wichita Transit Center early Wednesday to extinguish an...
Firefighters called to Wichita Transit Center after electric bus catches fire
"Vote Here" sign
Voters in Nickerson, Pretty Prairie show support for $7 million-plus bond issues