Car runs into apartment building in east Wichita
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after a car ran into an apartment building in east Wichita.
Sedgwick County dispatchers said the accident happened in the 2300 block of N. Woodlawn.
Police have not confirmed to 12 News why the driver hit the building. No injuries were reported.
