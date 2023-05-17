Firefighters called to Wichita Transit Center after electric bus catches fire

Wichita Firefighters were called to the Wichita Transit Center early Wednesday to extinguish an...
Wichita Firefighters were called to the Wichita Transit Center early Wednesday to extinguish an electric bus that caught fire.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters say it took thousands of gallons of water to extinguish a bus fire Wednesday at the Wichita Transit Center. Firefighters were called to the station on South Topeka around 1:30 a.m. Crews on scene found an electric bus had caught fire, and spread to the vehicle’s lithium ion batteries.

Firefighters pumped water onto the bus for nearly an hour, using about 400 gallons per minute to cool the batteries off. Nobody was hurt. Firefighters are now investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Fireworks
Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino
The Humane Society's Maggie.
Kansas Humane Society takes in, grooms 5 neglected dogs

Latest News

Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Police investigate early morning shooting
"Vote Here" sign
Voters in Nickerson, Pretty Prairie show support for $7 million-plus bond issues
U.S. border patrol
Kansas delegation discusses end of Title 42, impact on Kansas
Screengrab from the livestream of the May 16, 2023 Hutchinson City Council meeting.
Hutchinson City Council narrowly votes to fire city manager