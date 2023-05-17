Firefighters called to Wichita Transit Center after electric bus catches fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters say it took thousands of gallons of water to extinguish a bus fire Wednesday at the Wichita Transit Center. Firefighters were called to the station on South Topeka around 1:30 a.m. Crews on scene found an electric bus had caught fire, and spread to the vehicle’s lithium ion batteries.

Firefighters pumped water onto the bus for nearly an hour, using about 400 gallons per minute to cool the batteries off. Nobody was hurt. Firefighters are now investigating what caused the fire.

