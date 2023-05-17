Hutchinson City Council narrowly votes to fire city manager

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - In a meeting in which a contentious issue was brought into public discussion, the Hutchinson City Council voted 3-2 to fire City Manager Kendal Francis. Out of an executive session, a motion was made to terminate Francis citing violation of the city’s employee handbook. Details surrounding decisions on personnel are usually discussed behind closed doors in executive sessions. Tuesday, it was out in the open.

Before taking a vote on the matter in the open meeting, Francis was given a chance to have questions answered concerning the motion to fire him.

“I guess my first obvious question is what did I violate specifically?” he asked.

After hearing that an investigation found violations in the employee handbook concerned “creating or contributing to an unproductive work environment, participating in or allowing horse play,” and “at least one incident in regard to what can be considered, leering, whistling or physical contact such as touching” pertaining to the city employee anti-harassment policy, Francis jumped in, giving his detailed account of events leading to Tuesday.

When given the opportunity to hear more details on specific claims against him, Francis spoke up.

“No, let me go into more detail,” he said.

He began by acknowledging that two and a half weeks ago, he was placed on administrative leave on an accusation of sexual harassment.

“It’s clear that that was unfounded, otherwise we wouldn’t have gotten to this point,” Francis said.

He went on to lay out the specific incidents that brought on the claims and ensuing investigation.

“What I was told was that I touched a cold can of pop to a female employee’s cheek,” Francis said. “I also, at a different time, pulled the name badge of the same employee that was on a retractable clip. I walked by and gave it a tug and let it go.”

In speaking with an investigator about hat happened, Francis claimed the vast majority of time focused on other, irrelevant factors.

“I spent two and a half hours visiting with that investigator,” Francis said. “Approximately 20 minutes of that was questions revolving around those two incidents. The other two hours were spent chasing down rabbit holes, such as why did I move my office from one side of the building to the other? Why do I allow my dog to come to work? What is the morale in the police department? Please describe my working relationship with the HR Director and why did I not include him in the hiring of a community development director?”

Francis said information also came forth pertaining to the firing of now former Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper and whether he was offered severance.

“Most concerning to me was the fact that I was questioned as to where my wife and family lived and why have they not moved to Hutchinson? You say that you’ve been able to not take those things into account, but clearly someone put the investigator down on those complaints,” Francis said.

He said information that had only been part of an executive session made him wonder who relayed the closed-door details to the investigator.

Francis indicated the investigation was what some city leaders wanted to justify his firing because he was “ruffling feathers.”

“It’s clear to me that you used this opportunity to find a way to get rid of me. Because I had started to do some things against the (good) ole boy network, so to speak,” Francis said.

In the end, Hutchinson Mayor Jon Richardson, Vice Mayor Greg Fast and councilmember Stacy Goss voted to terminate Francis while council members Steve Garza and Stuart Conklin voted to retain him. Richardson said the decision was based solely on the employee-handbook violations.

“The city manager is expected to operate in a manner that is above reproach,” Richardson said. “I have concerns in regard to how you manage employees. I know you’ve addressed this with a plan. After the bell has been rung, you can’t un-ring it. I also have concerns for employees that, while it didn’t rise to the level of unlawful sexual harassment, it is in direct violation of harassment in our employee handbook.”

In Francis’s defense, Garza said the now former city manager deserves an opportunity to continue the leadership role in the city he’d only held for about five months.

“I am disagreeing with this. I think we should give you another chance,” Garza said. “I think you’re tremendous (in) leadership. Just like we have employees that make mistakes, you’re human, just like the rest of our employees and I don’t think you should be fired. I think you should be given another chance. “...I think it can be fixed, Mr. Kendal.”

In a similar message as Richardson, Goss said as city manager, Francis should be held to a higher standard.

“Managers need to be above reproach,” she said.

Francis expressed disappointment with the final decision, but said he was thankful to have worked with the team he did in Hutchinson.

“They’re outstanding. I’m disappointed. I wish the result could’ve been different,” he said.

The Hutchinson Post reports Francis’ firing marks the second straight May that the City of Hutchinson will begin looking for a new city manager. Last year, the city didn’t renew former city manager Jeff Cantrell’s contract. Prior to becoming Hutchinson’s city manager, Francis was the city administrator in Great Bend.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com