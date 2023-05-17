The Kansas African American Museum awarded $1 million grant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas African American Museum announced on Wednesday that it had been awarded a received $1 million SPRINT grant from the State of Kansas bringing The Kansas African American Museum & Cultural Center Campaign has reached $4.6 million.

“TKAAM is very grateful for the grant and the endorsement it provides,” said Ebony Clemons-Ajibolade, TKAAM President. “Our plans to open the new museum and cultural center in 2025 is advanced with this gift.”

The grant was awarded by the Governor’s Office and the State’s SPARKS Executive Committee through the Kansas Department of Commerce and Lt. Gov. David Toland as part of its SPRINT Program. Eighteen entities across Kansas received grants to advance cultural, historic, heritage and visitor attractions across the state which drive travel and destination tourism.

“The new museum and cultural center at 201 North Main in downtown Wichita will greatly enhance our ability to engage people across the state and allows more people to visit,” Clemons-Ajibolade added.

According to Executive Director Denise Sherman the new facility doubles the size of the current museum and maximizes important resources.

“We have an amazing and growing collection of Kansas African American history and heritage. The new facility allows for more and larger original exhibitions and programs in which to share the Kansas African American experience with current and future generations.”

“We are proud of the many foundations, businesses, and individuals who as donors have helped us reach this point in time,” said Ted Ayres, Campaign Committee Member. “The State’s grant re-enforces the need and value of TKAAM that other donors see in this project. Kansas has a rich history and TKAAM records and tells part of that history.”

TKAAM is 25 years old. The year-long anniversary celebration started in the Fall of 2022 with the announcement of its capital campaign to fund a new museum and cultural center.

