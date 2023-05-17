Kansas Lottery sets dates to hear proposals for Sedgwick County casino

FILE - Boyd Gaming announced Tuesday that it had submitted its application to develop a...
FILE - Boyd Gaming announced Tuesday that it had submitted its application to develop a historical horse racing gaming facility along I-135 in Park City.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) has announced dates that it be selecting the group that will operate a historical horse race (HHR) facility in Sedgwick County.

The selection process will take place on July 11,12 and 13, 2023 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview in Wichita.

The following applicants submitted proposals to the KRGC:

Those who wish to address the acing and gaming commission may do so through written comments or in person when the commissioners take public comments on the afternoon of July 12.

More information about the proposals will be forthcoming as we get closer to the presentation dates.

