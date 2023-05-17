Kansas Lottery sets dates to hear proposals for Sedgwick County casino

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission (KRGC) has announced dates that it be selecting the group that will operate a historical horse race (HHR) facility in Sedgwick County.

The selection process will take place on July 11,12 and 13, 2023 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview in Wichita.

The following applicants submitted proposals to the KRGC:

Supporting Kansas Veterans Incorporated - Boyd GamingAdjacent to Interstate 135/intersection of North Hartman Arena Drive and East Briar Rose Lane Park City, Kansas - Boyd GamingAdjacent to Interstate 135/intersection of North Hartman Arena Drive and East Briar Rose Lane Park City, Kansas

Wichita GC Charities Incorporated - Ruffin Holdings1500 East 77th Street NorthValley Center, Kansas

ICT Community Incorporated - Canterbury Park Holdings/Flint Hills Entertainment4600 West Kellogg Drive Town West SquareWichita, Kansas

Those who wish to address the acing and gaming commission may do so through written comments or in person when the commissioners take public comments on the afternoon of July 12.

More information about the proposals will be forthcoming as we get closer to the presentation dates.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com