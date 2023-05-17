Kansas public universities seek largest tuition hike in 5 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday released a report showing plans for each of the state’s six public universities (Kansas, Kansas State, Wichita State, Emporia State, Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State) to increase undergraduate tuition by 5-7%. The planned increases for fiscal year 2024 marks the first tuition hikes since 2019.

The KBOR report shows 5% increases planned for KU, K-State, Emporia State and Pittsburg State, a 5.9% increase for Wichita State and a 7% hike for Fort Hays State.

The pre-COVID-19 tuition hikes (FY 2019) ranged from 1.1% to 2.8%. The state universities cited inflation as the main reason for the much steeper hikes proposed for the next fiscal year, 2024.

The Board of Regents is set to vote on tuition and fee proposals next month.

