Kansas public universities seek largest tuition hike in 5 years

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday released a report showing plans for each of the state’s six public universities (Kansas, Kansas State, Wichita State, Emporia State, Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State) to increase undergraduate tuition by 5-7%. The planned increases for fiscal year 2024 marks the first tuition hikes since 2019.

The KBOR report shows 5% increases planned for KU, K-State, Emporia State and Pittsburg State, a 5.9% increase for Wichita State and a 7% hike for Fort Hays State.

The pre-COVID-19 tuition hikes (FY 2019) ranged from 1.1% to 2.8%. The state universities cited inflation as the main reason for the much steeper hikes proposed for the next fiscal year, 2024.

The Board of Regents is set to vote on tuition and fee proposals next month.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Fireworks
Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Wichita police investigate early morning shooting
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino

Latest News

Mossman Substation
Evergy pushes forward with Mossman substation upgrades
North junction back up
Traffic back up on north juntion
FILE - The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) is working to raise $6 million to move to a...
The Kansas African American Museum awarded $1 million grant
FILE - Boyd Gaming announced Tuesday that it had submitted its application to develop a...
Kansas Lottery sets dates to hear proposals for Sedgwick County casino