Kansas radio stations in a stir as AM dial removal sparks reaction from stations

By Alex Jirgens
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas radio stations are reacting following a decision to remove the AM dial from some new models.

Manufacturers say the motors in electric vehicles can interfere with AM signals.

BMW, Porsche, Audi, Volvo, Ford, Volkswagen SUV and Tesla models have dropped am radio. Ford plans to phase out AM radio in most of its new models, even those with gas engines.

Alex Jirgens talked with the Kansas radio stations about what this could mean for listeners.

