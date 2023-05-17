Lithium-ion battery involved in City of Wichita electric bus fire

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the Wichita Transit Center early Wednesday morning...
The Wichita Fire Department responded to the Wichita Transit Center early Wednesday morning after an electric bus with a lithium ion caught fire.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department is investigating an early morning electric bus fire. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the City of Wichita maintenance facility.

Crews said the fire involved lithium-ion batteries, but the bus was not being charged at the time.

No one was hurt in the fire. The city said the loss was limited to the bus, and the maintenance facility sustained minor damage. All transit services are operating on schedule.

