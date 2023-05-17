Lithium-ion battery involved in City of Wichita electric bus fire
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department is investigating an early morning electric bus fire. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the City of Wichita maintenance facility.
Crews said the fire involved lithium-ion batteries, but the bus was not being charged at the time.
No one was hurt in the fire. The city said the loss was limited to the bus, and the maintenance facility sustained minor damage. All transit services are operating on schedule.
