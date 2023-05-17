Police investigate early morning shooting

It happened early Wednesday in north Wichita
Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on East 17th St. near I-135. Police say someone shot into the man’s apartment. First responders took him to the hospital but he is expected to be okay. Police were not able to say if a suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Fireworks
Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino
The Humane Society's Maggie.
Kansas Humane Society takes in, grooms 5 neglected dogs

Latest News

Wichita Firefighters were called to the Wichita Transit Center early Wednesday to extinguish an...
Firefighters called to Wichita Transit Center after electric bus catches fire
"Vote Here" sign
Voters in Nickerson, Pretty Prairie show support for $7 million-plus bond issues
U.S. border patrol
Kansas delegation discusses end of Title 42, impact on Kansas
Screengrab from the livestream of the May 16, 2023 Hutchinson City Council meeting.
Hutchinson City Council narrowly votes to fire city manager