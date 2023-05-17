Police investigate early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment on East 17th St. near I-135. Police say someone shot into the man’s apartment. First responders took him to the hospital but he is expected to be okay. Police were not able to say if a suspect is in custody.

