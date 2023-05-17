Storms for some today, widespread heavy rain Thursday for most

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says mostly clear skies last night opened the door for a cooler morning across south central Kansas. However, wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s will soar into the lower 80s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

Like late Tuesday, storms are possible this afternoon and evening across western Kansas. The best chance of storms will be along and west of a Hays to Dodge City line, and while one or two storms may be strong, widespread severe weather is not expected.

A cold front moving across Kansas will interact with low level moisture, from the Gulf of Mexico, to produce scattered to numerous showers and storms Thursday afternoon and night. While heavy, soaking rain is a concern, severe weather is unlikely.

In the wake of Thursday thunderstorms will be a cooler, but pleasant air mass arriving on Friday and lasting into the weekend. Expect nights in the 40s and 50s, highs in the 70s, lots of sun, light winds, and low humidity.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 80.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; storms likely into the evening. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 81.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 72. Morning showers/storms, then partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 47. High: 74. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 56. High: 79. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 81. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

