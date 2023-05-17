Storms for some today, widespread heavy rain Thursday for most

Severe weather risk is fairly low the next few days
Storm Outlook
Storm Outlook(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says mostly clear skies last night opened the door for a cooler morning across south central Kansas. However, wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s will soar into the lower 80s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies.

Like late Tuesday, storms are possible this afternoon and evening across western Kansas. The best chance of storms will be along and west of a Hays to Dodge City line, and while one or two storms may be strong, widespread severe weather is not expected.

A cold front moving across Kansas will interact with low level moisture, from the Gulf of Mexico, to produce scattered to numerous showers and storms Thursday afternoon and night. While heavy, soaking rain is a concern, severe weather is unlikely.

In the wake of Thursday thunderstorms will be a cooler, but pleasant air mass arriving on Friday and lasting into the weekend. Expect nights in the 40s and 50s, highs in the 70s, lots of sun, light winds, and low humidity.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: N/E 5-10. High: 80.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; storms likely into the evening. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 81.

Fri: Low: 60. High: 72. Morning showers/storms, then partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 47. High: 74. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 56. High: 79. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 57. High: 81. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Fireworks
Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino
The Humane Society's Maggie.
Kansas Humane Society takes in, grooms 5 neglected dogs

Latest News

Best chances will arrive Thursday
High confidence: Best rain chance Thursday night
Storm Outlook
More rain and storms are on the way this week
More moisture returning later this week
Limited rain chance until later in the week
storm outlook
Wet start to work week