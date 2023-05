WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers are advised to avoid the North Junction due to a major traffic backup.

The impacted area includes southbound I-135 between K-254 and K-96. The crash involves multiple vehicles, but no one is hurt.

Traffic is at almost a standstill on the ramp from I-235 to I-135.

