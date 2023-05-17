Voters in Nickerson, Pretty Prairie show support for $7 million-plus bond issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Voters in the Nickerson-South Hutchinson and Pretty Prairie school districts voted to pass bond issues of more than $7 million.

In the Nickerson-South Hutchinson school district, unofficial results show 381 votes in favor of a $7.6 million bond issue to 301 opposed. Assuming the outcome sticks, the bond will cover funding for a number of improvements around the district including security, roofing, and an updated auditorium at Nickerson High School.

Unofficial results in Pretty Prairie show a $7.7 million bond passing 272-222 for improvements including new windows and roofing on district buildings. Additionally, plans for the bond include renovating the high school’s science and agriculture classrooms and making improvements to the middle school gym.

