Voters in Nickerson, Pretty Prairie show support for $7 million-plus bond issues

"Vote Here" sign
"Vote Here" sign(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Voters in the Nickerson-South Hutchinson and Pretty Prairie school districts voted to pass bond issues of more than $7 million.

In the Nickerson-South Hutchinson school district, unofficial results show 381 votes in favor of a $7.6 million bond issue to 301 opposed. Assuming the outcome sticks, the bond will cover funding for a number of improvements around the district including security, roofing, and an updated auditorium at Nickerson High School.

Unofficial results in Pretty Prairie show a $7.7 million bond passing 272-222 for improvements including new windows and roofing on district buildings. Additionally, plans for the bond include renovating the high school’s science and agriculture classrooms and making improvements to the middle school gym.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
John Cusack to host ‘Sixteen Candles’ screening in Wichita
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino
Fireworks
Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance

Latest News

U.S. border patrol
Kansas delegation discusses end of Title 42, impact on Kansas
Screengrab from the livestream of the May 16, 2023 Hutchinson City Council meeting.
Hutchinson City Council narrowly votes to fire city manager
Cattle operation in Hodgeman County, Kansas
Struggle to feed cattle intensifies as drought persists in Kansas
Cattle
Drought impacting Kansas pastureland