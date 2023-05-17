Week of May 15: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are featuring jobs that focus on engineering. The Workforce Center will also be featuring a job fair May 25 with multiple employers.

MONDAY: Industrial Engineer | Metal-Fab Inc | Wichita | $90,000-$100,000 | • Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering or similar degree • 10 years experience in manufacturing • Familiarity with AutoCAD drawings | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12517924 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K | Metal-Fab Inc has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Senior Test Engineer | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $70,000-100,000 | • Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering preferred • 4-7 years of the following experience is required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12487936 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | Integra Technologies has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Project Engineer | Fairmount Technologies | Wichita | $65,000-$85,000 | • Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Manufacturing or Aerospace Engineering • Experience designing electro-mechanical systems | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12517966 | Benefits include: • Paid Time Off. | Fairmount Technologies has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Manufacturing Engineer 3rd shift | Case New Holland | Wichita | $83,000-$104,000 | • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or technical discipline • Experience with basic programming logic, specifically Visual Basic, C, and/or PLC systems | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12522683 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, 401K. | Case New Holland has 33 additional posting on KANSASWORKS

FRIDAY: Electrical Engineer | Evergy | Burlington | $61,900-$134,200 | • Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering • 2 years relevant experience preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12522816 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Disability, 401K. | Evergy has 48 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

