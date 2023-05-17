Week of May 15: Job of the Day

Building You
Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are featuring jobs that focus on engineering. The Workforce Center will also be featuring a job fair May 25 with multiple employers.

MONDAY: Industrial Engineer | Metal-Fab Inc | Wichita | $90,000-$100,000 | • Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering or similar degree • 10 years experience in manufacturing • Familiarity with AutoCAD drawings | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12517924 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401K | Metal-Fab Inc has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Senior Test Engineer | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $70,000-100,000 | • Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering preferred • 4-7 years of the following experience is required | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12487936 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan. | Integra Technologies has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Project Engineer | Fairmount Technologies | Wichita | $65,000-$85,000 | • Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Manufacturing or Aerospace Engineering • Experience designing electro-mechanical systems | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12517966 | Benefits include: • Paid Time Off. | Fairmount Technologies has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Manufacturing Engineer 3rd shift | Case New Holland | Wichita | $83,000-$104,000 | • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or technical discipline • Experience with basic programming logic, specifically Visual Basic, C, and/or PLC systems | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12522683 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, 401K. | Case New Holland has 33 additional posting on KANSASWORKS

FRIDAY: Electrical Engineer | Evergy | Burlington | $61,900-$134,200 | • Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering • 2 years relevant experience preferred | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12522816 | Benefits include: • Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Disability, 401K. | Evergy has 48 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Fireworks
Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Wichita police investigate early morning shooting
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino

Latest News

Abortion supporter, Mark Gietzen, has filed a lawsuit in Sedgwick County demanding a statewide...
Kansas abortion opponent dies in Nebraska plane crash
Wichita State College of Fine Arts inducted Taurean Everett into this year's hall of fame
Wichita State College of Fine Arts inducted Wichita native Taurean Everett into this year's hall of fame
Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry was keynote speaker at Wichita Christian Forum
Major League Baseball player Darryl Strawberry was keynote speaker at Wichita Christian Forum
Kansas radio stations are reacting following a decision to remove the a-m dial from some new...
Kansas radio stations in a stir as AM dial removal sparks reaction from stations