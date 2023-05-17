Wichita man indicted for making threats against U.S. president

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday confirmed the indictment of a 27-year-old Wichita man on three counts of making a threat against the President of the United States.

The justice department said the U.S. Secret Service is investigating the case against Cody McCormick.

