Widespread rain and storms coming Thursday

Some could be heavy, but severe weather is not likely
Rain should be widespread into Thursday evening.
Rain should be widespread into Thursday evening.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances for storms will remain hit and miss for western Kansas Wednesday evening and into the night. Most of it will remain west of Hays and west of Dodge City, but it is a very different setup coming up Thursday. A cold front coming into the state provides the focus for widespread storms, and some of the rain will be heavy at times. The risk of severe weather is quite low for the remainder of this week.

Thursday will have highs in the 70s to near 80. Clouds will gradually take over throughout the day with most of the storms in western Kansas starting after 3/4pm. Other scattered storms will develop in central and south central Kansas Thursday evening. Some of the heaviest rain arrives later Thursday evening.

We should expect early morning rain Friday, but that will be limited to southern Kansas, and it will likely end altogether by late Friday morning. A north wind will gust to around 25 for Friday afternoon and highs will be near 70.

A nice weekend is coming up for much of the state. Highs will be in the 70s with light winds over a good part of the area. There is a small chance of scattered storms for southwest Kansas on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely; some with heavy rainfall. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 60.

Fri: High: 72 AM storms, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 49 Sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Fireworks
Wichita City Council approves changes to fireworks ordinance
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls nearly 1 million U.S. vehicles for airbag defect
Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Wichita police investigate early morning shooting
The WINDS Hotel is a renovated property that accompanies the nearby CrossWinds casino in Park...
Park City celebrates grand opening of hotel to accompany tribal casino

Latest News

Storm Outlook
Storms for some today, widespread heavy rain Thursday for most
Best chances will arrive Thursday
High confidence: Best rain chance Thursday night
Storm Outlook
More rain and storms are on the way this week
More moisture returning later this week
Limited rain chance until later in the week