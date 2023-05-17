Widespread rain and storms coming Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chances for storms will remain hit and miss for western Kansas Wednesday evening and into the night. Most of it will remain west of Hays and west of Dodge City, but it is a very different setup coming up Thursday. A cold front coming into the state provides the focus for widespread storms, and some of the rain will be heavy at times. The risk of severe weather is quite low for the remainder of this week.

Thursday will have highs in the 70s to near 80. Clouds will gradually take over throughout the day with most of the storms in western Kansas starting after 3/4pm. Other scattered storms will develop in central and south central Kansas Thursday evening. Some of the heaviest rain arrives later Thursday evening.

We should expect early morning rain Friday, but that will be limited to southern Kansas, and it will likely end altogether by late Friday morning. A north wind will gust to around 25 for Friday afternoon and highs will be near 70.

A nice weekend is coming up for much of the state. Highs will be in the 70s with light winds over a good part of the area. There is a small chance of scattered storms for southwest Kansas on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms likely; some with heavy rainfall. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 60.

Fri: High: 72 AM storms, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 49 Sunny.

Sun: High: 77 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 59 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.