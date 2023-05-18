Blue Bell announces new Dr. Pepper Float ice cream

Dr. Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Dr. Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.(Blue Bell news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper are teaming up to create a new ice cream combining their signature flavors.

Dr. Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said in a news release Thursday.

Fans won’t have to wait to try it: The new flavor is slated to arrive in stores Thursday in the 23 states where the ice cream brand is available.

It will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024, Blue Bell said.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “Why not put a spin on this  popular treat and create our own version?”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Wichita police investigate early morning shooting
Wichita police and firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after...
Car runs into apartment building in east Wichita
Evergy's project to upgrade and replace an aging transmission line means some N. Wichita...
Homeowners asked to sell as Evergy upgrades transmission line in N. Wichita
U.S. Department of Justice
Wichita man indicted for making threats against U.S. president
Rain should be widespread into Thursday evening.
Widespread rain and storms coming Thursday

Latest News

FILE - Sam Zell, chairman of Equity Group Investments, and chairman of Equity International,...
Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies
Professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham died at the age of 79.
Wrestling entertainment icon Billy Graham dies at age 79
Existing home sales fell 3.4% in April from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28...
Looking for a house? High mortgages, few homes lead to biggest annual price drop in 11 years
The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to...
WATCH LIVE: Local leaders make ‘major announcement’ for World Cup in Kansas City