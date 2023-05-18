Celebrating 49 years of the iconic Keeper of the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the sun sets on May 18 2023, the city of Wichita proudly commemorates the 49th anniversary of the beloved symbol of its heritage, the Keeper of the Plains. Standing tall and majestic at the confluence of the big and little Arkansas Rivers, the Keeper has become an enduring symbol of pride and unity for the city’s residents. With its rich history, captivating design, and unwavering significance, this iconic statue continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Wichita’s community.

The story of the Keeper of the Plains begins in 1974 when it was unveiled to the public. The visionary behind this magnificent creation was renowned Native American artist Blackbear Bosin, a member of the Kiowa-Comanche Native American tribes. Bosin’s inspiration stemmed from his desire to pay homage to the Native American tribes who once inhabited the land where Wichita stands today. Through his extraordinary talent, Bosin sought to bridge the gap between cultures and remind people of the deep connection between Wichita’s past and present.

Crafted from several tons of Cor-Ten steel, the sculpture stands at an impressive height of 44 feet. The Keeper of the Plains represents a Native American warrior holding high a sacred bowl filled with fire, symbolizing eternal strength and preservation. The surrounding area is adorned with mesmerizing Native American-inspired artwork and plaques, telling the story of the Plains People and their legacy.

The Keeper is a not only a popular gathering spot for locals but it is also a national tourist attraction. Wichitans hold immense pride over the Keeper and in that, the community is united.

The Keeper of the Plains is a place of reflection and contemplation, peace and unity.

