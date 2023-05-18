Homeowners asked to sell as Evergy upgrades transmission line in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Evergy prepares for some of the next steps in a project to replace and upgrade an aging transmission line that includes an area near Wichita State University, some neighboring residents say they’ll have to find a new place to live because of it. The transmission line needing the work runs between a substation at Mossman and Chautauqua streets and one at Wichita State University. The new line will be going along a portion of the Red Bud Trail southwest of Wichita State, but it also impacts a neighborhood with residents at the end of a block near Mossman and Chautauqua saying they’re going to be losing their homes.

Roberto Fabela is among the impacted homeowners. He said he’s spent many years of his life in his north Wichita neighborhood.

“I love my neighbors, too. They’re real good people,” he said.

Fabela said his time in his neighborhood is limited.

“[Until] December, and they said they wanted to give us money. but I don’t want to let it go and it hurts so bad to see it go,” he said.

Fabela said about a month ago, he and his family were approached to sell their property and house to Evergy for the planned Mossman transmission line upgrade which includes expanding the nearby substation. The home Fabela and his family are reluctantly preparing to leave is a house Fabela said he spent a lot of time remodeling after a fire.

“It’s really sad, you know. I wish there was another way that they can do this. I was praying to God, ‘I don’t want to see my house go down.’”

Evergy Communications Manager Kaley Bohlen provided some background into the transmission-line project.

“The transmission line has been in place since the 1960s, so it’s aging and nearing the end of its service life, and we are preparing to rebuild it so it meets modern standards for safety and reliability,” she said.

Following community feedback and working with the city, Evergy said it was determined the path it will take is along the Red Bud Trail

Fabela wishes it didn’t mean saying goodbye to his home.

“This is home. There’s no place like home, you know, but I guess it is what it is,” he said.

