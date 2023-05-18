Man killed in Edwards County crash
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 51-year-old Kinsley man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at U183 milepost 83.5.
The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Terrance Brake was driving northbound on highway 183 when his Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line and struck a semi tractor.
Brake was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt.
The operator of the semi tractor, a 43-year-old-man from Nebraska, was not injured.
