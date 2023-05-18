Man killed in Edwards County crash

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 51-year-old Kinsley man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at U183 milepost 83.5.

The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Terrance Brake was driving northbound on highway 183 when his Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line and struck a semi tractor.

Brake was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt.

The operator of the semi tractor, a 43-year-old-man from Nebraska, was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police responded early Wednesday to a shooting in north Wichita, near 17th and I-135.
Wichita police investigate early morning shooting
Wichita police and firefighters were called out to an apartment complex Wednesday morning after...
Car runs into apartment building in east Wichita
Evergy's project to upgrade and replace an aging transmission line means some N. Wichita...
Homeowners asked to sell as Evergy upgrades transmission line in N. Wichita
Cody McCormick.
Wichita man indicted for making threats against U.S. president
Rain should be widespread into Thursday evening.
Widespread rain and storms coming Thursday

Latest News

The Kansas City Sports Commission sent this rendering of Arrowhead Stadium in its proposal to...
WATCH: Local leaders make ‘major announcement’ for World Cup in Kansas City
Wichita police arrested Hilario Moran and Alejandro Avalos following a burglary at southwest...
Suspect uses ride share after burglary in SW Wichita
What the Tech?
What the Tech? Your personal voice
Wichita landscaping business violates Consumer Protection Act