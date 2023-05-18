Man killed in Edwards County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 51-year-old Kinsley man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday at U183 milepost 83.5.

The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that Terrance Brake was driving northbound on highway 183 when his Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line and struck a semi tractor.

Brake was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt.

The operator of the semi tractor, a 43-year-old-man from Nebraska, was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com