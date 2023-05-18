Moth invasion forces WPD to change ‘Second Chance Thursday’ location

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has moved the location of its Second Chance Thursday event due to the “great moth invasion of 2023.”

The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Minisa Community Center, but it’s now been moved to Hyde Park Community Center at 201 S. Greenwood, 704 W. 13th from 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Second Chance Thursday allows people with Wichita traffic warrants to receive a new court date. City court employees will be on hand for those who want to pay their fines, and the DMV will be available for Driver’s License questions and to help with DL issues. Second Chance Thursday does not assist with Sedgwick County warrants or DUIs. You are still able to be booked into jail if you have a criminal warrant.

Earlier this week, 12 News spoke with K-State professor, Raymond Cloyd, Ph.D. about the army cutworm moths. The extension specialist of horticulture and entomology said the moths could be around for a bit longer but will either die off or migrate west to Colorado before returning to the plains in the fall.

