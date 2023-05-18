Police recover industrial-sized smoker stolen from W. Wichita Hog Wild

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Wednesday confirmed the recovery of an industrial-sized smoker stolen nearly two months ago from a Hog Wild Pit BBQ restaurant in the 200 block of South West Street.

Police said WPD Detective Dustin Fussell, with the department’s Property Crimes Division, recovered the smoker valued at $25,000. Police said it was stolen on March 29.

“Detective Fussell had very few leads on the case but by following his instincts and his undeniable persistence, he was able to locate the smoker and identify the suspects involved in the theft,” the WPD said in a Facebook post.

