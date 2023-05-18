Sedgwick County Zoo to get new elephant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County Zoo’s African elephant herd is expanding. Callee, a bull elephant from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, will join the eight elephants who currently reside at SCZ. The move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ African Elephant Species Survival Plan®.

“Callee is responsible for multiple elephant pregnancies at Omaha Zoo,” says elephant manager Lauren Ripple. “So we’re very excited to introduce him to the females in our herd.”

The zoo said this move closely mirrors the natural behavior of elephants in the wild. Adult males live together in small bachelor herds, while females live in multi-generational family groups. Males find females to breed with and then move on shortly after, according to the zoo.

The exact date and travel arrangements for the move are currently being coordinated. Callee is expected to arrive in his new home this spring.

The African elephant population is currently threatened due to poaching and trafficking for the illegal ivory trade. The zoo said a potential breeding program will help protect the population of African elephants in the United States for generations to come.

